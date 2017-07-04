Locke was designated for assignment Tuesday.

Locke has seen sporadic past success in the majors, but it simply wasn't to be during his tenure in Miami. Although he allowed three earned runs or less during his first four outings with the Marlins, things began to unfold after that. It all culminated with an 11-hit, 11-run blowup outing against the Cardinals on Monday which ballooned his ERA up to 8.16. The Marlins have finally seen enough, and will remove him from the 40-man roster to call up Drew Steckenrider.