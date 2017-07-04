Marlins' Jeff Locke: Tagged for 11 runs
Locke (0-5) allowed 11 runs on 11 hits and four walks while striking out two batters through just 2.2 innings during Monday's loss to St. Louis.
The lefty continues to struggle, and this outing was obviously particularly bad. With an 8.16 ERA and 1.78 WHIP for the campaign, Locke is off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings. It's also up in the air how much longer the Marlins will keep him in the rotation. Locke lines up to face the Giants at AT&T Park if he makes his next start.
