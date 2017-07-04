Orioles' Tyler Wilson: Returns to big club
Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Wilson is back with the Orioles to provide a fresh arm out of the bullpen after Monday's starter, Wade Miley, lasted just 1.2 innings against the Brewers. He'll replace Jimmy Yacabonis on the roster, who tossed 3.1 innings of one-run ball in relief Monday. Wilson owns an unsightly 7.43 ERA and 6:4 K:BB through 13.1 big-league innings this year, so he'll likely be shuttled back to Triple-A once the Orioles need another fresh arm.
