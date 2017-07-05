Orioles' Tyler Wilson: Sent to Triple-A
Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
Wilson was optioned to the minors in order to open up a roster spot for Zach Britton's (forearm) activation from the disabled list Wednesday. The struggling reliever held an unsightly 7.04 ERA in his 15.1 innings pitched with the Orioles this season.
