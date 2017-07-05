Wilson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Wilson was optioned to the minors in order to open up a roster spot for Zach Britton's (forearm) activation from the disabled list Wednesday. The struggling reliever held an unsightly 7.04 ERA in his 15.1 innings pitched with the Orioles this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories