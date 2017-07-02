Padres' Dillon Overton: Optioned to Triple-A
Overton was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Overton made a spot start for the Padres on Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits and three strikeouts over 4.2 innings. He'll return to the minor leagues with Kevin Quackenbush shuttling back to the majors.
More News
-
Padres' Dillon Overton: Takes loss in spot start Saturday•
-
Padres' Dillon Overton: Recalled ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Padres' Dillon Overton: Will start Saturday•
-
Padres' Dillon Overton: Nabbed by San Diego•
-
Mariners' Dillon Overton: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Dillon Overton: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...