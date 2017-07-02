Overton was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.

Overton made a spot start for the Padres on Saturday, allowing four runs on nine hits and three strikeouts over 4.2 innings. He'll return to the minor leagues with Kevin Quackenbush shuttling back to the majors.

