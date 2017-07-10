Phillies' Casey Fien: Transferred to 60-day DL
Fien (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Monday, Stephen Gross of The Allentown Morning Call reports.
The Phillies needed to open up a spot on the 40-man roster with Elniery Garcia getting activated from the restricted list. Fien will be eligible to return in late August, but it is not clear that he will be healthy enough to pitch again this season.
