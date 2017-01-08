Steelers' Justin Gilbert: Out Sunday
Gilbert (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins.
Gilbert was originally dealing with a shoulder issue earlier in the week and he's ultimately been scratched from the Steelers' lineup for the wild-card round. Expect Sammie Coates and Fitzgerald Toussaint to perform kick-return duties.
