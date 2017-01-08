Bruins' John-Michael Liles: In Sunday's lineup
Liles (concussion) will draw into Sunday's lineup against the Hurricanes, Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe reports.
Liles return will provide the Bruins with a bit of a boost along the blue line, but his five assists in 22 contests don't make him a huge fantasy asset. His return removes Colin Miller out of the lineup Sunday and he will pair with Kevin Miller.
