Islanders' Kristers Gudlevskis: Acquired from Tampa Bay
Gudlevskis was traded to the Islanders on Saturday in exchange for forward Carter Verhaeghe, who becomes property of the Lightning, TSN reports.
The Latvian backstop moves to a franchise that relied on Thomas Greiss for 51 games in 2016-17, and one that will be paying Jaroslav Halak $4.5 million for one more year before he'll become an unrestricted free agent. Gudlevskis recorded a 15-10-4 record with an AHL Syracuse team that made it all the way to the 2017 Calder Cup Finals, but his regular-season peripherals (2.65 GAA, .897 save percentage) left a lot to be desired and he only factored into one playoff game. The 24-year-old will require a new contract from the Isles, as he's officially become a restricted free agent.
