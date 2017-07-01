Gudlevskis was traded to the Islanders on Saturday in exchange for forward Carter Verhaeghe, who becomes property of the Lightning, TSN reports.

The Latvian backstop moves to a franchise that relied on Thomas Greiss for 51 games in 2016-17, and one that will be paying Jaroslav Halak $4.5 million for one more year before he'll become an unrestricted free agent. Gudlevskis recorded a 15-10-4 record with an AHL Syracuse team that made it all the way to the 2017 Calder Cup Finals, but his regular-season peripherals (2.65 GAA, .897 save percentage) left a lot to be desired and he only factored into one playoff game. The 24-year-old will require a new contract from the Isles, as he's officially become a restricted free agent.