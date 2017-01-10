Gudlevskis was sent back down to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, Bryan Burns of NHL.com reports.

The struggling Bolts are on an active four-game losing skid, so the team's understandably looking at its options in goal -- hence Gudlevskis' call-up Monday -- ahead of Thursday's home tilt against the Sabres. It's conceivable that he's heading back to the minors in order to make an appearance in Wednesday's road game against Utica. But at any rate, this news means more to the Lightning faithful than it does the majority of fantasy poolies; the Latvian has made just one appearance in the NHL this season and it was of the relief variety.