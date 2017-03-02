Cavaliers sign veteran center Andrew Bogut

What has been known for days was made official Thursday, as the Cleveland Cavaliers announced the signing of veteran center Andrew Bogut.

Bogut was waived by the Mavericks, then verbally agreed to sign with the Cavs on Tuesday after also considering the Rockets and Celtics, according to reports.

Cleveland general manager David Griffin announced Bogut’s signing Thursday from the Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Bogut, a former No. 1 overall draft pick who carries career averages of 10 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 12 seasons with the Bucks, Warriors and Mavericks, will add much-needed front-court depth to the world champions.

He’ll wear No. 6, a much less controversial choice than fellow recently signed veteran Deron Williams.

After the injury to Kevin Love, the Cavs needed to get some help for Tristan Thompson defensively and on the boards. Tyronn Lue can also now play Thompson and Bogut together if he wants to go big, which would allow LeBron James to play much less power forward.

The additions of Bogut and Williams will give the Cavs the ability to find more rest for James, who is second in the NBA with 37.6 minutes per game, as the team readies for its title defense in the playoffs.