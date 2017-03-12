Brock Osweiler makes first public remarks since trade to Browns: 'No news'

A lot can change in a year. Last March, the Texans handed Brock Osweiler $37 million in guarantees without really even meeting him. This March, the Texans sent the Browns a second-round pick just so they would take on Osweiler and his massive contract.

And that leaves Osweiler’s career in limbo. He’s a member of the Browns, but the Browns aren’t opposed to trading him. The idea of even cutting him has been reported.

So, don’t blame Osweiler for not being particularly chatty with reporters. On Saturday, Osweiler made his first public appearance since the trade at Kurt Warner’s charity flag-football event in Arizona. There, he refused to talk to reporters.

Via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss:

After the morning session of games, Osweiler walked past a gaggle of reporters and declined to stop. The quarterback said only, “No news.”

With a comment like that, Osweiler might be perfect for Bill Belichick and the tight-lipped Patriots. After all, Belichick does love signing underperforming players and turning them into contributors. Plus, the Browns are interested in trading with the Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo. Maybe they could sweeten their offer by including the tallest quarterback in all football. OK, I’ll stop.

Before anyone rips Osweiler for his unwillingness to talk to reporters, it should be pointed out that he didn’t bail on the charity event, which would’ve made it even easier to dodge questions. Warner appreciated Osweiler’s attendance.

“It says a lot about the character of the man, something I knew a long time ago,” Warner said, per ESPN. “It’s not easy when you got cameras out here and people are going to ask you, and the hardest part is when you don’t have answers. He’s out here and he’s like, ‘I don’t really know. I don’t know how to answer it.’

“There’s a lot of question marks. For him to go, ‘You know what? I made this commitment and I want to come out here and help, and this is what’s it’s all about,’ I’m very grateful that he did that.”

Last season, Osweiler completed 59 percent of his passes, threw more interceptions than touchdowns, and posted a 72.2 passer rating, so I’m not sure why Cleveland wants to trade him. He already sounds like the prototypical Browns quarterback.