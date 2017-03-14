Browns reportedly interested in former Jets QB Geno Smith, possibly for starting job

As it stands, these are the quarterbacks currently the Browns’ roster: Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler, Kevin Hogan. With two of the first 12 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, it’s fair to wonder if the Browns might find their next franchise quarterback there -- assuming, of course, they can’t convince Bill Belichick to part ways with Jimmy Garoppolo, he of the 94 career regular-season attempts.

Or, perhaps, Cleveland could sign Geno Smith.

Yes, that Geno Smith, formerly of the Jets, who is currently a free agent after injuries, bad luck and poor play doomed his career in New York. This development comes courtesy of NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport who reports that Smith would be able to compete for a starting job in Cleveland should he end up there.

Smith was originally the Jets’ second-round pick in 2013 and he started all 16 games as a rookie where he completed 56 percent of his passes with 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He started 13 more games in 2014 (60 percent/13 TDs/13 INTs) but started just once the last two seasons, in part due to Ryan Fitzpatrick’s brief resurgence in 2015, and a torn ACL that derailed any comeback attempt in October 2016.

The Browns are days removed from trading for Osweiler, who didn’t last a year in Houston after signing a four-year, $72 million deal. The expectation was that the Browns would dump Osweiler shortly after acquiring him -- they also got the Texans’ 2018 second-round pick in the deal, which is much more valuable than a replacement-level quarterback -- but a recent report from Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto suggests otherwise. And of this writing, Osweiler remains in Cleveland, though for how long is anyone’s guess.

Meanwhile, the depth chart at quarterback could change in several ways in the coming weeks and months. Trading Osweiler or adding Smith are obvious options, but Pluto writes that another plan involves the Browns taking two quarterbacks in the 2017 NFL Draft (as it stands, the team has two first-rounders and two second-rounders).

The other plan includes packaging a lot of those draft picks and fashioning a deal that would prompt the Patriots to part ways with Garoppolo. But Pluto reiterates what has been widely reported around the league: “As of right now, I hear there is nothing happening with the Patriots when it comes to Garoppolo.”

As for Smith, this isn’t the first time the Browns have shown interest; they worked him out before the 2013 draft but without a second-round selection they instead took pass rusher Barkevious Mingo with the sixth overall pick and cornerback Leon McFadden in Round 3, and went into the season with Brandon Weeden, Jason Campbell and Brian Hoyer at quarterback. None of those players are currently on the Browns’ roster, though four years later, Cleveland may finally add Smith.