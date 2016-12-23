Jets coach Todd Bowles hospitalized with undisclosed illness

Jets coach Todd Bowles was admitted to the hospital on Friday afternoon with an undisclosed illness. He is in stable condition but it's unclear if he will coach on Saturday when the Jets face the Patriots in Foxborough, the team announced in a statement.

In the event Bowles isn't available to coach, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will take his place.

No heart attack or anything that severe for Todd Bowles. He remains at hospital in stable condition. Status for Sun still uncertain — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 23, 2016

Bowles, 53, is in his second season with the Jets. He led the team to 10-6 record in 2015 and if not for a Week 17 loss to the Bills, New York would have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

This season has been a rough one; the Jets entered Week 16 with a 4-10 record, and issues at quarterback have been among the myriad problems. Ryan Fitzpatrick, coming off a career year, has struggled. He was replaced by second-year quarterback Bryce Petty, who has battled injuries and inexperience.

Taken together, it invariably led to speculation about Bowles' job status; last Sunday, he addressed the matter.

"I don't worry about my job security," Bowles told reporters, continuing, "When we're not winning ball games, it starts with me. I take full responsibility. I will be a better coach and we'll be a better team."

Prior to joining the Jets, Bowles served as the Cardinals' defensive coordinator, and before that, was the Dolphins' interim head coach after the team fired Tony Sparano. Bowles' first NFL job came with the Jets in 2000 when he was hired as a secondary coach.