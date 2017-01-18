LOOK: Antonio Brown apologizes on Facebook for Facebook Live video

Antonio Brown is sorry for his inexplicable decision to take the world inside the Steelers' locker room (thanks, Facebook Live!) moments after their playoff victory over the Chiefs. The live broadcast just so happened to coincide with coach Mike Tomlin making his postgame remarks to the team, which ended with -- and we're not making this up -- "Keep a low profile, and let's get ready to ball like this up again here in a few days and be right back at "

In Brown's defense, he heard none of this because he was too busy mugging for his iPhone camera.

But now, with time -- and a stern public rebuking from his coach -- between him and the incident, Brown would like to apologize. Naturally, he made the announcement via social media.

"I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans," Brown said in a statement posted on his social media accounts, including Facebook. "It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions. I'm sorry to them for letting it become a distraction and something that they've had to answer questions about while we're preparing for a big game on Sunday."

Tuesday afernoon, hours before Brown got around to his mea culpa, Tomlin told the media that Brown's actions were "foolish ... selfish and inconsiderate." And he wasn't smiling when he said it.

Of course, none of this matters if Brown plays well and the Steelers can find a way to beat the Patriots this weekend in the AFC Championship Game. But God help us if he pulls an Odell Beckham and has a few costly drops -- it'll remain a story ... well, for the rest of Brown's career.

The Steelers, who haven't had much success against the Tom Brady-led Patriots, are currently six-point underdogs, and just two of seven of the CBSSports.com experts (full disclosure -- we're one of those so-called "experts") think Pittsburgh can win.