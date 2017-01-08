LOOK: Odell Beckham drops two passes vs. Packers, Twitter blames Justin Bieber

Odell Beckham had a rough first quarter against the Packers on Sunday, and guess what, it was Justin Bieber's fault.

Sure, that might not be true, but that's what everyone on Twitter is saying, so we're going to run with it. After Beckham dropped two passes in the quarter, the Bieber jokes started flying, and they haven't stopped.

The reason that Bieber jokes are so popular right now is because Beckham and a few other teammates decided to go to Miami on Jan. 1 after the Giants beat the Redskins, even though pretty much everyone else on the team flew back to New York to get ready for the Giants' playoff game against the Packers.

LOOK: Odell Beckham parties with Justin Bieber in South Beach after Giants' win - https://t.co/O3eX0WpNmkhttps://t.co/EpCvSK60Zvpic.twitter.com/Ov2tFQsams — Justin Bieber News (@JBieber_NewsUK) January 2, 2017

Both of Beckham's drops in the first quarter were pretty ugly. The first one came on an easy third-and-5 play that would've given the Giants a first down inside of Green Bay's 30-yard line.

Easy drop by Odell on 3rd and 5. Gotta execute. Queue the Miami jokes. pic.twitter.com/naybLVZWfV — 🗜POSTSZN Ethan🗜 (@EthanGSN) January 8, 2017

The second drop came on what would've been a 28-yard touchdown. Unfortunately for the Giants though, they didn't get the seven points because the throw went right through Beckham's hands.

After the second drop, the Bieber jokes and fast and furious on Twitter.

Odell wouldn't have dropped it if he didn't party with Justin Bieber — Geetchi Liberachi (@bigpimpinET) January 8, 2017 Odell should've been hanging with the jug machine instead of hanging with Justin Bieber in LIV on Sunday — Young Scholar (@Gatorboi06) January 8, 2017 6 days later and Odell still can't get the Bieber stank off him. — Oreo Jenkins (@oreo_jenkins) January 8, 2017 Odell should do less partying with Bieber and more holding onto the 🏈 — Steve Semple (@nyisles316) January 8, 2017 Did Odell leave his hands with his shirt on that boat? — Michael (@daldelvecchio) January 8, 2017

Through one quarter in Green Bay, Beckham had one catch for 11 yards and two drops on three targets. Despite Beckham's drops, the Giants are clinging to an early 6-0 lead.

To keep tabs on the Giants-Packers game, be sure to check out our live blog right here.