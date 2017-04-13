Marshawn Lynch, hoping to join Raiders, reportedly begins reinstatement process

Beast Mode is (on the verge of being) back, folks. Former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch has officially begun the NFL reinstatement process, according to a report from ESPN.com's Ed Werder.

Source: Marshawn Lynch has begun NFL reinstatement process, hoping to play for #Raiders or could team with Richard Sherman if CB traded. — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 13, 2017

Lynch, who is from Oakland and went to the University of California-Berkeley, has been rumored to be interested in a comeback in recent weeks. The Raiders have been pinpointed as his destination of choice several times throughout the offseason. (There was a report earlier this week that he'd be interested in playing for the Patriots, but even that report was couched with the qualifier that he was only interested if talks with the Raiders broke down.) He reportedly informed the Raiders earlier this month that he intends to un-retire, and per Werder, he has set the process in motion to do exactly that.

The Raiders currently have the one-two punch of DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard as their running back tandem, having seen Latavius Murray leave for the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason. They've been looking for a power back to complement that duo, and Lynch brings that to the table in spades.

Once he un-retires, Lynch's contract rights will still be owned by the Seahawks. The Seahawks will have to either trade or release him in order for him to eventually end up in Oakland. The Seahawks have Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise, and Thomas Rawls in the backfield, as well as a pretty decent amount of cap room, but it is unknown if they're willing to let Lynch walk for nothing in return. Seahawks general manager John Schneider did state last week that he expected things to go in a "smooth manner," though, due to his relationship with Oakland GM Reggie McKenzie.