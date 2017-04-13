Marshawn Lynch, hoping to join Raiders, reportedly begins reinstatement process
Lynch spent a year away from football and is in the process of returning to his hometown team
Beast Mode is (on the verge of being) back, folks. Former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch has officially begun the NFL reinstatement process, according to a report from ESPN.com's Ed Werder.
Lynch, who is from Oakland and went to the University of California-Berkeley, has been rumored to be interested in a comeback in recent weeks. The Raiders have been pinpointed as his destination of choice several times throughout the offseason. (There was a report earlier this week that he'd be interested in playing for the Patriots, but even that report was couched with the qualifier that he was only interested if talks with the Raiders broke down.) He reportedly informed the Raiders earlier this month that he intends to un-retire, and per Werder, he has set the process in motion to do exactly that.
The Raiders currently have the one-two punch of DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard as their running back tandem, having seen Latavius Murray leave for the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason. They've been looking for a power back to complement that duo, and Lynch brings that to the table in spades.
Once he un-retires, Lynch's contract rights will still be owned by the Seahawks. The Seahawks will have to either trade or release him in order for him to eventually end up in Oakland. The Seahawks have Eddie Lacy, C.J. Prosise, and Thomas Rawls in the backfield, as well as a pretty decent amount of cap room, but it is unknown if they're willing to let Lynch walk for nothing in return. Seahawks general manager John Schneider did state last week that he expected things to go in a "smooth manner," though, due to his relationship with Oakland GM Reggie McKenzie.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Belichick talks Deflategate, Hernandez
Belichick thinks Deflategate was 'ridiculous,' which does not come as a surprise
-
Mitchell Trubisky visiting the Jets
The Jets have spent fourth-round and second-round picks on passers the last two years
-
Mock: Three-way trade shakes up draft
Get ready for some fireworks on draft night
-
Best compensatory picks in NFL history
From Tom Brady to Pat Tillman to Hines Ward, we review the top compensatory picks for every...
-
Draft rumors: QB to Bears? D for Dallas?
It's time to break down a couple of draft rumors and see if there's fire behind them or simply...
-
LOOK: Brady shows off his cooking skills
You can now eat just like the Patriots quarterback
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre