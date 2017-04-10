NFL players who competed in Vegas arm-wrestling event will reportedly be fined

The players are said to have violated the NFL's gambling policy

Over the weekend, several NFL players headed to Las Vegas for the Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship. That decision is going to cost them. 

According to a report from NFL Network, the players that were involved will be fined by the NFL. 

NFL rules prohibit players from appearing at casinos for any sort of promotional purpose (even not relating to the casino). “Had we been asked in advance if this was acceptable, we would have indicated that it was in direct violation of the gambling policy,” Joe Lockhart, the NFL’s executive vice president for communications and public affairs, said of the players’ decision to attend the event, per USA Today. “No one sought pre-approval.”

Among the players expected to be fined are Steelers linebacker James Harrison, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, Dolphins wideout Kenny Stills, 49ers linebacker No’Vorro Bowman, Raiders punter Marquette King, Raiders defensive lineman Mario Edwards, Patriots safety Patrick Chung, and (possibly) former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who has been rumored in recent weeks to be on the verge of an NFL return. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

