Reuben Foster reportedly sends letter to 32 teams for NFL Combine 'misunderstanding'

Former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster is considered the best inside linebacker in the draft, and he was hoping to solidify his standing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Things didn’t go as planned, and in fact, they turned out worse than anyone could have predicted.

On Friday, Foster was sent home early after he played the “Do you know who I am?” card after getting into a heated discussion with a hospital worker while waiting -- along with the rest of the participants -- to get tested.

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones obtained a copy of the letter Foster’s agent sent to 32 NFL teams. Foster apologized for what he called “a misunderstanding here at the combine,” adding that he understood that being invited to Indianapolis was both a privilege and honor.

Foster also invited teams to meet with him on March 7 at the University of Alabama so he could make up for the meetings he missed at the combine.

Alabama’s pro day is scheduled for March 8.

On Saturday, the day after Foster was kicked out of the combine but the day before his agent sent the letter to NFL teams, the linebacker took to Instagram to make his case.

“Y’all, stop asking me what happened, for real,” Foster said on the video, according to AL.com. “Nothing happened. ...

“Talk to Tim (Williams). Talk to Ryan (Anderson). Talk to Dalvin (Tomlinson). Them boys know. They were there,” Foster said, referring to former Alabama teammates who were also at the combine. ...

“My agent backs me,” Foster continued. “I’m staying low. When I get my chance, I’m taking advantage of it. I’m telling you. That’s all I know.”

Foster is rated as No. 7 overall player in the 2017 draft class, according to CBS Sports and NFLDraftScout.com. And in the most recent round of CBSSports.com mock drafts (which haven’t been updated since Foster was sent home), all six writers have him going in the top 11 picks, either to the Bengals (at No. 9) or the Saints (at no. 11).