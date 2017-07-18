Texans announce that Andre Johnson will be their first Ring of Honor member

Andre Johnson played for the Houston Texans for 12 years. During that time, he racked up 1,012 catches, 13,597 receiving yards, and 64 receiving touchdowns, figures that ranked first, first, and 12th in the NFL. Johnson also led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice each, and he was named to seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams (two First Team) while with Houston.

After spending a year each with the Colts and Titans, Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Texans and retired earlier this offseason as the team's all-time leader in every major receiving category (obviously). On Tuesday, the team announced that it will make Johnson the first member of its Ring of Honor, in a ceremony to take place on November 19 when the Texans play the Arizona Cardinals.

WR @johnson80 will be inducted into the #Texans Ring of Honor on Nov. 19 vs. Arizona. #ThankYouAndre 🐐 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 18, 2017

It seems rather likely that the Texans will retire Johnson's No. 80 jersey, and that his induction into the Texans' Ring of Honor will not be the most prestigious post-playing career induction that Johnson receives. Despite catching passes from the likes of Matt Schaub, David Carr, Sage Rosenfels, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Case Keenum, T.J. Yates, Tony Banks, Ryan Mallett, Dave Ragone and Jake Delhomme for the better part of his career, Johnson ranks 11th all-time in both receptions and receiving yards. He was in the top-10 in both categories before being passed by two players on each list last season.

He was also, before J.J. Watt came along, the clear-cut best player in Texans history and the team's first true star. Canton is pretty sure to come calling for him one day down the road.