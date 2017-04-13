Titans part ways with longest-tenured player after eight seasons in Tennessee
Jason McCourty appeared in 108 games and snagged 13 interceptions with the team
In the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft, the Titans took a chance on Jason McCourty, a defensive back out of Rutgers. That move paid off, as McCourty appeared in 108 games with the club. But on Thursday, the team severed its relationship with the longest-tenured player on its roster.
As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported, McCourty was released by the Titans. McCourty confirmed his release by posting a message to Twitter. In his statement, McCourty thanked the team and the fan base.
According to USA Today's Tom Pelissero, the Titans wanted to re-do McCourty's contract. But considering they released him, it's clear that the two sides couldn't reach an agreement. And so, after eight seasons and 13 interceptions with the Titans, McCourty is a free agent.
McCourty, 29, is still a talented player. But it's worth noting he played just four games in 2015, though he did rebound with a 14-game season in 2016. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed an 83.8 passer rating in coverage.
Here's where I mention that his twin brother Devin McCourty is a defensive back for the Patriots. So, naturally, it's worth wondering: Will Jason join Devin in New England?
The Patriots' cornerback room already features Stephon Gilmore and Malcolm Butler, but Butler's future with the team is unclear given he's yet to sign his first-round tender and has drawn considerable interest from the Saints. Furthermore, the Patriots have been tied to both Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman. McCourty obviously isn't as big of a name as those two, but he'd still be a fine addition to a championship-caliber team.
Meanwhile for the Titans, releasing McCourty will only increase the buzz that they're going to take a defensive back in this month's draft. In Pete Prisco's latest mock draft, he has the Titans taking safety -- not cornerback -- Jamal Adams with the No. 5 pick. Meanwhile, Dane Brugler has them taking cornerback Marshon Lattimore with the No. 5 pick.
