Titans part ways with longest-tenured player after eight seasons in Tennessee

In the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft, the Titans took a chance on Jason McCourty, a defensive back out of Rutgers. That move paid off, as McCourty appeared in 108 games with the club. But on Thursday, the team severed its relationship with the longest-tenured player on its roster.

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported, McCourty was released by the Titans. McCourty confirmed his release by posting a message to Twitter. In his statement, McCourty thanked the team and the fan base.

According to USA Today's Tom Pelissero, the Titans wanted to re-do McCourty's contract. But considering they released him, it's clear that the two sides couldn't reach an agreement. And so, after eight seasons and 13 interceptions with the Titans, McCourty is a free agent.

McCourty, 29, is still a talented player. But it's worth noting he played just four games in 2015, though he did rebound with a 14-game season in 2016. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed an 83.8 passer rating in coverage.

Here's where I mention that his twin brother Devin McCourty is a defensive back for the Patriots. So, naturally, it's worth wondering: Will Jason join Devin in New England?

Yes, your first thought on the release of #Titans CB Jason McCourty is the same as mine. The #Patriots inquired about a trade in the past... — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2017

The Patriots' cornerback room already features Stephon Gilmore and Malcolm Butler, but Butler's future with the team is unclear given he's yet to sign his first-round tender and has drawn considerable interest from the Saints. Furthermore, the Patriots have been tied to both Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman. McCourty obviously isn't as big of a name as those two, but he'd still be a fine addition to a championship-caliber team.

Meanwhile for the Titans, releasing McCourty will only increase the buzz that they're going to take a defensive back in this month's draft. In Pete Prisco's latest mock draft, he has the Titans taking safety -- not cornerback -- Jamal Adams with the No. 5 pick. Meanwhile, Dane Brugler has them taking cornerback Marshon Lattimore with the No. 5 pick.