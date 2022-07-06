Oregon added one of the top defensive recruits available in the 2023 recruiting class as four-star cornerback Caleb Presley committed to the Ducks live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. Presley, the No. 107 player in the Top247 and the No. 1 player in the state of Washington out of Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, picked Oregon over Alabama, Michigan State and Texas A&M.

Listed at 6-foot and 180 pounds, Presley boasts the speed and length to be an instant difference-maker on a Power Five defense. Presley is ranked as the the No. 9 cornerback prospect in the country, according to 247Sports.

"I picked Oregon because it was the perfect fit for me and my family," Presley told 247Sports. "It's close enough to home, but far away enough from distraction. I also believe in coach [Dan] Lanning and the rest of the defensive staff."

Presley's decision is a significant victory for new coach Dan Lanning and the defensive culture he is hoping to install out in Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks only have 10 commits in the 2023 recruiting class, but Presley teams with Cole Martin to form one of the best cornerback recruiting pairings in the country.

His decision pushes the Ducks into the top 25 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings, while Oregon's class is the top in the country with only 10 commitments or fewer. The Ducks program has enjoyed five straight years of top-16 classes, and Lanning is on the right track to keep that streak alive.