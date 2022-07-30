A big recruiting weekend for Texas A&M has already been headlined by a huge win on the trail as Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies' staff landed a commitment from linebacker Anthony Hill, ranked the No. 35 prospect in the nation by 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Hill rates as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class according to the Top247 player rankings, and the Denton (Texas)-Ryan product ranks as a top-five player in the state.

This was a huge win for Texas A&M not only to add yet another blue chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class — a group garnering plenty of interest after the 2022 class finished as the top-rated class in the recruiting service era — but to hold off several of their top competitors on the trail for Hill's commitment. It was Texas A&M over Texas at the end, according to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, with Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma and USC as other programs that were considered.

"I always liked A&M. They were one of the first schools to offer me and looking at them it got better throughout time," Hill told 247Sports.

"[Hill is] one of the most dynamic defensive prospects in Texas and the country for his class," according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks, and he "projects as an impact high-major starter with long-term early-round NFL Draft potential."

Texas A&M has had a slower start to the 2023 cycle, carrying just six commitments in the class heading into the weekend, but much of that has been a result of the Aggies' top targets not being ready to announce their decision. That's starting to change as the summer is winding down and we've now seen Texas A&M add two blue chip prospects (Hill and four-star offensive tackle Chase Bisontis, who committed last weekend) to their 2023 class.