Brantley went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Monday's spring game against the Mets.

Brantley's batting a middling .235 (8-for-34) this spring, but he leads Houston with seven RBI. Since joining the team, Brantley has been a clutch performer. He's batted .347 (60-for-173) and knocked in 83 runs with runners in scoring position since 2019. Brantley will be Houston's everyday left fielder while batting third or fourth, where RBI opportunities should be plentiful.