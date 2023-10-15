Brantley is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the ALCS against the Rangers on Sunday.
The 36-year-old will take a seat for the series opener with lefty Jordan Montgomery on the mound for Texas. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field while Chas McCormick moves to left in place of Brantley.
