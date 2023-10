Brantley is not in the lineup Thursday for Game 4 of the ALCS versus the Rangers.

Brantley should appear off the bench at some point, but the Astros will start Chas McCormick, Mauricio Dubon and Kyle Tucker across the outfield with left-hander Andrew Heaney taking the mound first for Texas. The left-handed-hitting Brantley has posted an .807 OPS across 21 plate appearances this postseason.