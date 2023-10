Brantley is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday at Minnesota.

Brantley takes a seat after going 2-for-7 with two singles, two strikeouts and a walk over the first two games of the best-of-five series. Yainer Diaz will serve as the Astros' designated hitter and Yordan Alvarez is patrolling left field Tuesday versus the Twins and right-hander Sonny Gray.