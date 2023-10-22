Brantley is starting in left field and batting second in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Rangers on Sunday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The veteran slugger will make just his third start of the series as Houston attempts punch its ticket to the World Series at home. Through six playoffs games this year, Brantley has gone 5-for-20 with a double, a homer, two walks, a stolen base and two RBI.