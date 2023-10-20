Brantley isn't in the Astros' lineup for Game 5 of the ALCS against Texas.
Brantley will start on the bench as Houston rolls out an outfield unit of Chas McCormick, Mauricio Dubon and Kyle Tucker for the second consecutive game. The 36-year-old Brantley is 5-for-19 with a homer and two RBI during the postseason.
