Brantley is starting in left field and batting second Wednesday in Game 3 of the ALCS at Texas.

The struggling Kyle Tucker has been dropped to the sixth spot in the Astros' lineup for Wednesday's matchup against right-hander Max Scherzer. Alex Bregman, the Astros' usual No. 2 hitter, will bat third in Game 3. Brantley is 18-for-49 (.367) with three homers lifetime versus Scherzer and carries an overall .357/.438/.643 slash line through 16 plate appearances in the 2023 postseason.