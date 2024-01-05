Brantley announced his retirement from baseball Friday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Brantley began his major-league career by playing 10 seasons for Cleveland, and he joined the Astros ahead of the 2019 campaign. The five-time All-Star put together several productive seasons with his new team, slashing .305/.365/.463 with 42 homers, 215 runs, 192 RBI and seven steals over five years. The 36-year-old missed most of the 2023 campaign while recovering from shoulder surgery that he underwent in August of 2022, but he was available down the stretch. Brantley was a free agent during this offseason and will elect to hang up his cleats following a 15-year career in the majors.