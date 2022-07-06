Riley went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional RBI in a 7-1 win against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Riley contributed to a five-run first with a two-run home run, singled in the third and slugged a run-scoring double in the fourth to chase St. Louis starter Andre Pallante. The 25-year-old has been scorching of late, batting 12-for-24 with three doubles and three home runs over his last six games. The long ball was Riley's 21st which ranks eighth in the league and he's on pace to surpass last season's career high of 33.