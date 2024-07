Riley went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's loss to the Phillies.

Aaron Nola let a sinker catch too much of the plate in the fourth inning, and Riley drove it over the wall in center field for Atlanta's first runs of the night. The third baseman has an extra-base hit and at least one RBI in four straight games, and over his last 20 contests he's slashing .362/.438/.797 with six doubles, eight homers, 17 runs and 17 RBI.