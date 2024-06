Riley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Cardinals.

The slugging third baseman took Lance Lynn deep in the fifth inning, but it was the only extra-base hit Atlanta managed on the night. Riley is having one of his patented hot streaks, launching five of his eight homers on the season over the last 10 games while slashing .441/.513/1.000 with four doubles, 10 RBI and 10 runs.