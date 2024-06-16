Riley went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and two walks in Saturday's 9-2 victory against the Rays.

Riley broke the game open in the seventh frame with his three-run shot to center field that gave Atlanta an 8-1 lead. It was the second straight contest with a long ball for the third baseman following a 23-game homerless stretch (and a 45-game span during which he went deep only once). Riley may finally be getting his power on track, but with just five long balls through 233 plate appearances, he'll be hard-pressed to reach 30 homers for the fourth straight season.