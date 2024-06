Riley went 2-for-4 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Yankees.

The 27-year-old slugger has flipped the switch in June. Riley has at least one extra-base hit in six of his last seven games, batting a blistering .545 (12-for-22) over that stretch with four doubles, four homers, nine runs and nine RBI. After a rough, injury-plagued start to the season, the power surge has pushed his slash line up to .251/.324/.420.