Walker left Monday's game against the Giants after being hit in the left leg by a fastball, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Walker was able to remain in the contest immediately after being hit by the pitch, but he was later removed. After the exhibition, manager Torey Lovullo stated that had it been a regular-season game, Walker would've stayed in. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward but isn't expected to miss any serious time.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Inks one-year deal•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Three hits during victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Nabs rare steal•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Three hits during win•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Knocks in three in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Slams 36th homer•