Walker left Monday's game against the Giants after being hit in the left leg by a fastball, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Walker was able to remain in the contest immediately after being hit by the pitch, but he was later removed. After the exhibition, manager Torey Lovullo stated that had it been a regular-season game, Walker would've stayed in. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward but isn't expected to miss any serious time.