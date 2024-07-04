Walker went 4-for-5 with a walk, a double, two home runs, four RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 12-4 win over the Dodgers.

Walker, who homered in the first game of the series Tuesday, gave Arizona the lead with a two-run homer in the fourth inning then finished off the Dodgers with a two-run shot in the ninth. The first baseman has five home runs in Dodger Stadium this season and 17 in 41 career games at Chavez Ravine. Walker leads he Diamondbacks with 20 homers and 59 RBI.