Walker went 2-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Dodgers while also drawing two walks.

Walker was at it again Thursday, going back-to-back with Joc Pederson in the opening frame for the first baseman's first home run of the contest before then smacking a two-run shot in his next at-bat. The 33-year-old has now clubbed two home runs in back-to-back games and has gone deep in three consecutive games overall. Furthermore, Thursday marked his fourth straight game with multiple RBI and his fifth straight game with multiple hits. Over that latter stretch Walker's batting .650 (13-for-20) with five homers, 11 RBI and eight runs scored.