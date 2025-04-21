Walker is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
Walker hit his second home run of the season this past weekend against the Padres, but he's just 3-for-26 across his last eight contests and is slashing only .156/.253/.260 on the season. Zach Dezenzo is at first base and hitting ninth for the Astros.
More News
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Struggles continue•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Cranks first Astros homer•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: First hit for Houston•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Part of Opening Day lineup•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Still on track for Thursday•
-
Astros' Christian Walker: Remains on track for opener•