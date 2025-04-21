Now Playing

Walker is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Walker hit his second home run of the season this past weekend against the Padres, but he's just 3-for-26 across his last eight contests and is slashing only .156/.253/.260 on the season. Zach Dezenzo is at first base and hitting ninth for the Astros.

