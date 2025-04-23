Walker went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Walker has been stuck in a season-long slump, but he's slowly shown signs of turning things around. His performance Tuesday marked his first multi-hit game since April 11 and only his fourth of the season. Across his last four games, Walker has homered, driven in three runs and scored three runs.
