Walker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Walker provided an insurance run with a solo blast in the ninth inning for his team-leading 17th home run of the season and fifth in the last eight games. He also leads the Diamondbacks with 50 RBI. The 33-year-old can still bring it, as Walker is among the upper percentiles in bat speed, average exit velocity, barrels and hard-hit percentage.