Walker went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.

Walker ignited the scoring in the fourth with an RBI base knock and later extended Arizona's lead with another RBI single in the seventh. It was his seventh game in June with multiple hits and his fifth game of the year with a trio of base knocks. Walker has been a steady source of run production for the Diamondbacks this season, slashing .256/.330/.472 with 17 homers, 53 RBI, 49 runs and a 33:88 BB:K in 358 plate appearances.