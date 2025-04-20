cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 5 (April 21-27), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Jose Quintana, Jordan Hicks, Brayan Bello and Davis Martin. Also, the Dustin May pick presumes the Dodgers will go with a four-man rotation during a five-game week, which may not be so.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
S. Schwellenbach SP ATL Spencer Schwellenbach SP ATL
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
ARI
Arizona
2
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
KC
Kansas City
3
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
4
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
MIA
Miami
5
K. Bubic SP KC Kris Bubic SP KC
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
HOU
Houston
6
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
7
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
8
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
COL
Colorado
9
M. Meyer SP MIA Max Meyer SP MIA
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
SEA
Seattle
10
D. May SP LAD Dustin May SP LAD
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
Advisable in most cases
11
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
12
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
13
R. Ray SP SF Robbie Ray SP SF
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
TEX
Texas
14
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
Better left for points leagues
15
J. Quintana SP MIL Jose Quintana SP MIL
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
STL
St. Louis
16
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
WAS
Washington
17
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
BOS
Boston
18
O. Bido SP ATH Osvaldo Bido SP ATH
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
19
J. Hicks SP SF Jordan Hicks SP SF
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
TEX
Texas
20
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SD
San Diego
21
W. Buehler SP BOS Walker Buehler SP BOS
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
No thanks
22
E. Fedde SP STL Erick Fedde SP STL
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
23
M. Parker SP WAS Mitchell Parker SP WAS
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
24
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
DET
Detroit
25
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
26
Q. Priester SP MIL Quinn Priester SP MIL
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
STL
St. Louis
27
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
28
J. Cannon SP CHW Jonathan Cannon SP CHW
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
ATH
Athletics
29
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
30
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
SF
San Francisco
31
D. Martin SP CHW Davis Martin SP CHW
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
ATH
Athletics
32
B. Falter SP PIT Bailey Falter SP PIT
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers