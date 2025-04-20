Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 5 (April 21-27), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Jose Quintana, Jordan Hicks, Brayan Bello and Davis Martin. Also, the Dustin May pick presumes the Dodgers will go with a four-man rotation during a five-game week, which may not be so.
All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
S. Schwellenbach SP ATL Spencer Schwellenbach SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|2
H. Brown SP HOU Hunter Brown SP HOU
|
vs
|
@
|3
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|4
|5
|6
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|7
|8
|9
|10
D. May SP LAD Dustin May SP LAD
|
@
|
vs
|11
J. Soriano SP LAA Jose Soriano SP LAA
|
vs
|
@
|12
|13
|14
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
|
@
|
vs
|15
J. Quintana SP MIL Jose Quintana SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|16
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
|
vs
|
@
|17
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|18
O. Bido SP ATH Osvaldo Bido SP ATH
|
vs
|
vs
|19
|20
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
|
@
|
@
|21
W. Buehler SP BOS Walker Buehler SP BOS
|
vs
|
@
|22
|23
|24
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|25
|26
Q. Priester SP MIL Quinn Priester SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|27
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|28
|29
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
|
@
|
vs
|30
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|31
|32
B. Falter SP PIT Bailey Falter SP PIT
|
@
|
@