Walker went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Walker has an extra-base hit in four of his last six games, though this was his first homer since June 20. The first baseman is up to 18 long balls on the year, with six of them coming over his last 18 games. He's added a .259/.331/.480 slash line with 55 RBI, 50 runs scored and two stolen bases over 85 contests.