Walker went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Padres.
Walker provided the game-winning knock with a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning. The scorching hot Walker is 15-for-30 with five home runs over the last seven contests and has knocked in 13 runners over the last six. The surge leaves him with 22 home runs (T-6th in MLB) and 64 RBI (7th).
