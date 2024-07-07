Walker went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Walker provided the game-winning knock with a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning. The scorching hot Walker is 15-for-30 with five home runs over the last seven contests and has knocked in 13 runners over the last six. The surge leaves him with 22 home runs (T-6th in MLB) and 64 RBI (7th).