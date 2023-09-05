Kelly (11-6) allowed one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings Monday, striking out 12 and earning a win over the Rockies.

Kelly was electric yet again and produced double-digit strikeouts for the third time in his last five outings. He rebounded nicely after being tagged for seven runs by the Dodgers in his last start. Despite that hiccup, he now owns a 3.21 ERA with a strong 61:16 K:BB over his last nine starts. The only downside is that Kelly once again left the start earlier than expected due to cramping. He'll carry a 3.22 ERA into his next start, which is currently projected to be against the Cubs in Chicago.