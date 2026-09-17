Kelly (9-14) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Marlins on Wednesday.

Kelly gave up a pair of runs each in the second and third innings. He exited at 91 pitches (61 strikes) while falling short of the five-inning mark for the second start in a row. The veteran right-hander is now at a 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 111:69 K:BB through 28 starts this season. This was his 200th career start in the majors. Kelly is projected to make a start in Colorado next week, which may be his last of the campaign.