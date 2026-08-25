Kelly (8-12) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out four.

Kelly fell just short of recording a quality start, departing with two outs in the sixth inning after throwing 99 pitches (60 strikes). The right-hander has now lost three straight games and is 0-4 with a 7.46 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 17:18 K:BB across 25.1 innings (five starts) in August. The 37-year-old will take an overall 5.35 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 88:60 K:BB across 134.2 innings (24 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Giants.