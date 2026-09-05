Kelly (9-13) took the loss Friday against the Astros after allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out four over six innings. He didn't issue a walk.

This was the fifth time in Kelly's last six starts that he finished with four or fewer strikeouts, posting a 23:18 K:BB in 33.1 innings in that span. He's produced back-to-back quality starts, but the command issues have hurt him a bit since he owns a 5.13 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over that six-game stretch. Kelly is scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Royals.